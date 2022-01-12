Here’s how Janhvi Kapoor spend her quarantine period with sister Khushi and pooch Panda

1 / 5

Fever check

After Arjun Kapoor and Anshula, reports of Khushi Kapoor testing positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus surfaced online on Monday, January 10. However, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor didn;t confirm the news until Tuesday, January 11. A report in ETimes suggested that the star-kid was under home quarantine, even her sister Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were practising social distancing. Earlier during the day, Janhvi Kapoor officially confirmed that she and her sister Khushi Kapoor were positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Her official statement read, “Hey Guys! So me and my sister tested positive for COVID-19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMD required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. First two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask and vaccinate! Take care everyone.” Wondering what the Kapoor sisters were up to during quarantining? Take a look at the photos below.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram