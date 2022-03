1 / 6

Sequin looks of Bollywood actresses

Sequins are so classy and can never make you look under-dressed. Symbolic of zero defeat, these sequin embellishments make dresses look decked up and ready to party immediately. Bollywood celebs are always on top of the style game and can carry even the most glittery dress subtly. Let's take a look at five times when Bollywood divas easily nailed the sequin trend.

Photo Credit : Prithvi Pictures/Janhvi Kapoor Instagram