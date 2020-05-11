Janhvi Kapoor: All white to floral pink, Dostana 2 star inspired comfy kurta ideas for your quarantine style

1 / 11

Janhvi Kapoor's collection of comfy kurtas you would like to own

Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town even before she made her big debut. The actress has truly won over the hearts of audiences with her modesty and talent. Her upcoming line-up of films is extremely exciting as it includes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Karan Johar's multi-starrer periodic drama Takht. Janhvi is a true blue fashionista like her mother Sridevi and sister Khushi Kapoor. It is something they highly bonded over. Janhvi revealed in an interview, "I think other than films this is something that we have bonded over. We love clothes and are roughly the same size. We enjoy dressing up. Papa would call us “three women on a mission” when we shopped. He’s always been very into our look—he’d approve them or make us change. And all of those photos of mom and me before events? He clicked them!" All of twenty-three, she makes sure to keep her looks easy, breezy and full of spunk. She never overdoes anything and yet keeps it stylish. Besides her stylish wardrobe, Janhvi also loves her accessories. She is often seen repeating her bags too. A close observation of the fashion police suggests that Kapoor loves her Moschino Spongebob bucket bag, Louis Vuitton New Wave Chain MM sling bag, Off-White diagonal stripe bag with a Fendi furry bag charm and a Louis Vuitton's Monogram Keepall Bandouliere 50 prism bag is by Virgil Abloh. From no-makeup selfies, gorgeous looks, vacay moments with sisters, behind the scenes of shoots to her childhood memories, her social media is truly worth checking out! The actress also pulls off heavily embellished lehengas, over the top gowns and the most minimalistic looks with absolute conviction and ease giving us some major fashion goals. Janhvi is also a big fan of ethnic wear and loves to sport the most amazing kurtas. They are chic, stylish and scream comfort. Here's a collection of the star's most stylish kurta sets which you can sport amid lockdown to lounge in comfort all day!

Photo Credit : Instagram