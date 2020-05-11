Advertisement
Janhvi Kapoor: All white to floral pink, Dostana 2 star inspired comfy kurta ideas for your quarantine style

Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista and makes sure to keep her fashion game on point. Take inspiration from the actress' comfy kurtas that you can lounge in all day amid lockdown!
941 reads Mumbai
    Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town even before she made her big debut. The actress has truly won over the hearts of audiences with her modesty and talent. Her upcoming line-up of films is extremely exciting as it includes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Karan Johar's multi-starrer periodic drama Takht. Janhvi is a true blue fashionista like her mother Sridevi and sister Khushi Kapoor. It is something they highly bonded over. Janhvi revealed in an interview, "I think other than films this is something that we have bonded over. We love clothes and are roughly the same size. We enjoy dressing up. Papa would call us “three women on a mission” when we shopped. He’s always been very into our look—he’d approve them or make us change. And all of those photos of mom and me before events? He clicked them!" All of twenty-three, she makes sure to keep her looks easy, breezy and full of spunk. She never overdoes anything and yet keeps it stylish. Besides her stylish wardrobe, Janhvi also loves her accessories. She is often seen repeating her bags too. A close observation of the fashion police suggests that Kapoor loves her Moschino Spongebob bucket bag, Louis Vuitton New Wave Chain MM sling bag, Off-White diagonal stripe bag with a Fendi furry bag charm and a Louis Vuitton's Monogram Keepall Bandouliere 50 prism bag is by Virgil Abloh. From no-makeup selfies, gorgeous looks, vacay moments with sisters, behind the scenes of shoots to her childhood memories, her social media is truly worth checking out! The actress also pulls off heavily embellished lehengas, over the top gowns and the most minimalistic looks with absolute conviction and ease giving us some major fashion goals. Janhvi is also a big fan of ethnic wear and loves to sport the most amazing kurtas. They are chic, stylish and scream comfort. Here's a collection of the star's most stylish kurta sets which you can sport amid lockdown to lounge in comfort all day!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Janhvi's love for white outfits is quite popular. The actress' this kurta with patchwork around the neckline is beautiful!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl star's blue kurta with a pair of white palazzo pants sets major fashion goals.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    For an outing with sister Khushi, the Dostana 2 actress opted for a luscious lemon coloured long kurta which she had paired with a white Ghaghra style palazzo, white dupatta and slippers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    For her airport outfit, Janhvi decided to go traditional and so, she opted for a simple yet smart salwar suit. She paired a pink pyjama with a green kurta and carried a blue dupatta to go with it, while she also had a trendy bag, which even though was contrasting the look, seemed well.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    The actress was once spotted at the airport in a pink and blue coloured floral printed suit. Janhvi's pink dupatta and trousers with silver border finished her look. With her hair tied, she paired up her outfit with beautiful silver earrings and footwear.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    In this look, the star looks ethereal as she dons a baby pink kurta along with a white palazzo. She paired it up with beautiful silver earrings and a pair of jutti.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Janhvi opted for a breezy green floral ankle length Anarkali which she teamed up with a pair of matching cigarette pants and a matching floral dupatta. This outfit is a great choice to have a quarantine photoshoot donning the most comfortable outfits ever!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Janhvi looks like a breath of fresh air in this happy snap as she dons an all-white kurta set!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Dhadak star looks mesmerising in a bright pink kurta set featuring floral prints, styled with silver earrings, colourful flip flops and a yellow Moschino bag.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Janhvi truly defines simplicity and elegance in this printed yellow and white kurta!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

