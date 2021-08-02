Home ⁄
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS that proves the siblings are very close to each other
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are often spotted being there for each other and sharing pictures, giving major sibling goals. Read ahead to know more about the relationship Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share.
Mumbai
Published: August 2, 2021 04:42 pm
1 / 6
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s adorable pictures together
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are popular names in the Bollywood industry, who have done some great work in the movies and have created a very successful career for themselves in Indian cinema. Janhvi and Arjun, along with being Bollywood actors, are also considered to be one of the “coolest” sibling pairs in the industry. They are both children of the Indian moviemaker, Boney Kapoor, but have never stayed with each other. But, after Boney Kapoor’s second wife and Janhvi Kapoor’s mother, Sridevi’s untimely demise, it was Arjun Kapoor who stepped up and took care of both, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, along with supporting his father, Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor has often revealed that Arjun Kapoor is one of the main reasons why she has been able to manage everything after her mother’s demise as he stood like a pillar for the entire family. Here are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor that will prove they share a very close relationship with each other. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
2 / 6
Perfect poses
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor attend an event together, looking glamourous in shimmery ethnic outfits, making the perfect pose for the camera with her “best brother”.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
3 / 6
Supporting each other
Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Arjun Kapoor starrer, Paanipat’s screening while they twin with each other in blue colour outfits, as Arjun Kapoor’s “little sister” shows her support towards him.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
4 / 6
“Upto something exciting”
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor share a picture with each other, revealing that the Kapoor siblings are “upto something exciting”, keeping fans awaited.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
5 / 6
Blessed with the best
Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture with Arjun Kapoor as they celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali together, claiming that she is “blessed with the best”.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
6 / 6
Doing talkshows
Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor appear at a very popular talk show, Koffee with Karan, with each other and open up about many things, expressing their pure sibling love for each other.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla