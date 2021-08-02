Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor: PHOTOS that proves the siblings are very close to each other

1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s adorable pictures together

Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are popular names in the Bollywood industry, who have done some great work in the movies and have created a very successful career for themselves in Indian cinema. Janhvi and Arjun, along with being Bollywood actors, are also considered to be one of the “coolest” sibling pairs in the industry. They are both children of the Indian moviemaker, Boney Kapoor, but have never stayed with each other. But, after Boney Kapoor’s second wife and Janhvi Kapoor’s mother, Sridevi’s untimely demise, it was Arjun Kapoor who stepped up and took care of both, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, along with supporting his father, Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor has often revealed that Arjun Kapoor is one of the main reasons why she has been able to manage everything after her mother’s demise as he stood like a pillar for the entire family. Here are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor that will prove they share a very close relationship with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla