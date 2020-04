1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are here to give you lehenga goals

It's known to almost everyone that Janhvi Kapoor was making headlines with her bold fashion choices way before she made her debut movie Dhadak in 2018. The actress back as a star kid was a regular attendee at top Bollywood parties and get-togethers in the city. More than her trendy casuals which revolved a lot around expensive brands and designer labels, her desi looks were a hit among her followers on social media. Following her footsteps is her younger sister Khushi Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor, who is currently back from the United States due to the Coronavirus, is often spotted in the city along with her elder sister or along with her other Kapoor family members. Belonging to a Bollywood background Khushi's debut is something which is much talked about. Being the daughters of a legendary diva, late Sridevi, who was known for her talent as an actress and her stunning fashion statements her two daughters are here to slay with their fashion game as well. Today we have these amazing lehengas donned by the Kapoor sisters which can inspire you for the next wedding you have to attend.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani