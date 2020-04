1 / 6

Summer outfit ideas feat Kapoor sisters

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were making headlines way before Jahnvi even made her Bollywood debut. The reason being their impeccable style statements at various events where they accompanied their mom, Late Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor in fact has been seen repeating her favourite accessory. the off white sling for years now. She is often spotted leaving her gym in the city with remarkable choices of workout outfits. Janhvi shared in an interview with Vogue when she recalled dressing up with her mom and sister"I think other than films this is something that we have bonded over. We love clothes and are roughly the same size. We enjoy dressing up. Papa would call us “three women on a mission” when we shopped. He’s always been very into our look—he’d approve them or make us change. And all of those photos of mom and me before events? He clicked them!" Khushi too just like her sister and late mother have turned up to be quite a fashionista and we love her minimal yet trendy way of dressing up. Today we have these looks of the sisters to inspire you for the summer. Check them out.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani