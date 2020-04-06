#MyCoronaStory
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS

The Kappor sisters know how to slay and today we have these casual outfit looks that we would absolutely love to steal from Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor
8326 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2020 10:33 am
  • 1 / 7
    Casual Outfit ideas feat the Kapoor sisters

    Casual Outfit ideas feat the Kapoor sisters

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor head the fashion game as one of Bollywood's most stylish siblings. Khushi Kapoor, who is currently back from the United States due to the Coronavirus, is often spotted in the city along with her elder sister or along with her other Kapoor family members. Belonging to a Bollywood background Khushi's debut is something which is much talked about. The sisters were recently having a ride down the memory lane this quarantine as they were spotted face painting and revealing the artist in them in some actual paintings. Being the daughters of a legend late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor plus thanks to their talented family members, these sisters have always been in the spotlight. The style of Janhvi and Khushi is always on ahead of time, from their traditional to trendy casual wear, The sisters usually steal the show at several red carpet events and Bollywood parties with their style statements. Today we have some of their best casual looks. Have a look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Get set go

    Get set go

    Wearing contrasting tones of colours here, Janhvi in a brick red maxi dress and Khushi in an all-black look from her shoes to a sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Ruling in denim

    Ruling in denim

    Just like we love all kinds of sneakers, we have a soft spot for all kinds of types of denim too, carried in any style. Here Khushi in bootcut denim with a black asymmetrical top and Janhvi in a denim on denim look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Slaying Airport looks

    Slaying Airport looks

    Khushi in a nerdy look with an oversized jacket and Janhvi in an athleisure look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Contrasting in terms of colour choices again

    Contrasting in terms of colour choices again

    Khushi opts for a dapper look in monochrome while her elder sister opts for a white and red look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Twinning in skater dresses

    Twinning in skater dresses

    The Kapoor sisters in pretty skater dresses.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Queens of Millennial style

    Queens of Millennial style

    The divas look stunning as they opt for these stylish looks for their dinner date, Khushi in a pink skirt and blazer and Janhvi in an A-line skirt with a stylish top.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

