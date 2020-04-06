Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor: 6 Casual outfit ideas to steal from the stylish sisters, Check PHOTOS

1 / 7

Casual Outfit ideas feat the Kapoor sisters

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor head the fashion game as one of Bollywood's most stylish siblings. Khushi Kapoor, who is currently back from the United States due to the Coronavirus, is often spotted in the city along with her elder sister or along with her other Kapoor family members. Belonging to a Bollywood background Khushi's debut is something which is much talked about. The sisters were recently having a ride down the memory lane this quarantine as they were spotted face painting and revealing the artist in them in some actual paintings. Being the daughters of a legend late Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor plus thanks to their talented family members, these sisters have always been in the spotlight. The style of Janhvi and Khushi is always on ahead of time, from their traditional to trendy casual wear, The sisters usually steal the show at several red carpet events and Bollywood parties with their style statements. Today we have some of their best casual looks. Have a look.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani