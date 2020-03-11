Home
Janhvi Kapoor carries her favourite bag worth Rs 59,000 as she gets papped post her gym session

Janhvi Kapoor is a bigtime fitness freak and often gets spotted post her workout sessions. Check out her latest photos as she stepped out of the gym in a cute red and white crop top.
  • 1 / 9
    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and well known actresses of Bollywood. She made her debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. The star is well known for her cute antics, sense of style and talent. She will be soon seen in the Gunjan Saxena biopic titled Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and the Karan Johar multi-starrer Takht with a star cast comprising of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt. The actress is often spotted at gyms, airports, casual outings and is popular for her style. She often opts for various kinds of accessories and outfits and leaves us stunned every time. The actress was all smiles as she was recently papped post her workout session. As we await the release of the much anticipated film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which is slated to release on 24th April, 2020, check out her latest pictures as she was recently spotted at the gym in a cute red and white outfit.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 2 / 9
    She works out real hard and this flawless toned body is a proof.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 3 / 9
    Janhvi's sun-kissed candid is all love.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 4 / 9
    Janhvi is often spotted carrying this super stylish black and white bag by the brand Off-White which is worth a whopping amount of Rs 59,000.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 5 / 9
    The actress looked pretty as ever in a red and white crop top teamed up with a pair of black shorts for her workout session.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 6 / 9
    Her heartwarming smile will definitely make your day.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 7 / 9
    We cannot get over her pretty smile.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 8 / 9
    Janhvi is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

  • 9 / 9
    The Dostana 2 actress' is too gorgeous for words.

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

