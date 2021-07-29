Advertisement
  4. Janhvi Kapoor: Childhood PHOTOS of the actress prove she was extremely loved by her parents

Janhvi Kapoor has always been pampered by her parents and these pictures prove that her childhood was full of love and happiness. Read ahead to take a look.
  • 1 / 6
    Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood pictures

    Janhvi Kapoor is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of late actor, Sridevi and producer, Boney Kapoor. Janhvi has already raised the bar of acting with her debut movie. She made her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and the duo received a lot of praises for their on-screen performances in the critically acclaimed drama movie. Janhvi Kapoor has appeared in movies like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, proving her versatility in acting. Even though Janhvi Kapoor is a very hardworking and dedicated person at work, she is a completely pampered child at home and these childhood pictures of her prove that she has always been the apple of her parent’s eyes. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Twinning

    Little baby Janhvi is twinning with her mother, Sridevi as they get clicked together wearing matching dungarees.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Happy faces

    Sridevi and Boney Kapoor look very happy as they pose for the camera holding toddler Janhvi Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Precious memories

    Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi get clicked in a black and white picture, cuddling on a couch.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Sun-kissed

    Sridevi gets clicked candidly while getting sun-kissed holding newborn Janhvi as she plays with her daughter.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Bright days ahead

    Sridevi posed for the camera holding baby Janhvi while Boney Kapoor tries to make sure that their first born is doing okay.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram