Janhvi Kapoor: Childhood PHOTOS of the actress prove she was extremely loved by her parents

Janhvi Kapoor’s childhood pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of late actor, Sridevi and producer, Boney Kapoor. Janhvi has already raised the bar of acting with her debut movie. She made her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and the duo received a lot of praises for their on-screen performances in the critically acclaimed drama movie. Janhvi Kapoor has appeared in movies like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, proving her versatility in acting. Even though Janhvi Kapoor is a very hardworking and dedicated person at work, she is a completely pampered child at home and these childhood pictures of her prove that she has always been the apple of her parent’s eyes. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram