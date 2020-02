Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her stellar figure as she gets papped post workout session; See PHOTOS

1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor gets snapped post her workout session

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. Anyone who has been following her since she made her debut in Bollywood knows that she is a fitness freak. The Takht actress is a regular at the gym. She is one such celebrity who makes sure to hit the gym no matter what. Earlier today, Janhvi graced an event in the city. The actress stunned in a white outfit and yet again gave her fans major style goals. Given her dedication to fitness, post her event, she directly visited her gym. The actress was recently spotted post her workout session. She was all smiles while getting snapped by the shutterbugs. Janhvi who is also often in the news due to her gym looks kept her recent gym look cool and casual. Well, without further ado, check out her latest gym photos.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani