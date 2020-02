1 / 6

Check out the latest pictures of Janhvi Kapoor as she is spotted in the city

Janhvi Kapoor never fails to give stunning fashion statements every now and then. The diva was recently spotted in the city wearing a purple and red attire athleisure. The diva let her hair down naturally and sported the no-makeup look. She wore purple and red shorts and teamed it up with a red tank top.The actress had a trolley in one hand and in the other, she sported a black and white sling bag. The Dhadak actress's sling bag is worth 50,000 INR. Black and White brand seems to be a hit luxury sling option among a lot of actresses in B-Town. Earlier actresses from Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora were spotted donning the same brand of luxury bag. Check out these photos of Janhvi Kapoor as she was spotted in the city.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani