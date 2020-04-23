Janhvi Kapoor: Gym look to party wear; 8 Chic outfit ideas from the star's wardrobe that you can recreate

1 / 9

Janhvi Kapoor's chic and stylish looks you can recreate

Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town even before she made her big debut. Before making her film debut, she took an acting course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California. A big-time paparazzi favourite, she was often spotted at her gym sessions, parties, award functions with parents Boney Kapoor and Sridevi. Janhvi had been one of the most anticipated debutants and she lived up to the expectations. With a stellar debut in 2018 with Karan Johar's Dhadak helmed by Dulhania franchise fame Shashank Khaitan, she conquered the hearts of the audience with her innocent yet charming performance. The actress also proved her acting chops in Zoya Akhtar's web film Ghost Stories as Sameera. Her upcoming line-up of films is extremely exciting as it includes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Karan Johar's multi-starrer periodic drama Takht. Talking about doing a 'female-oriented film' like Gunjan Saxena, the actress shared her take on it saying, "Though scattered, strong female protagonists were very much present from the beginning of Indian cinema, films like Pakeezah, Mother India and Bandini had central female characters, and yet they were never specifically called out as ‘women-centric films’. “We wouldn’t call War a male-centric movie just because it has two male actors. We need to normalise female protagonists so that it isn’t a big deal anymore.” Janhvi is also extremely fashionable and never fails to make heads turn with her amazing sense of fashion. Be it an airport look, gym look, wedding reception or an award show, she turns up as a true blue fashionista with her look styled to perfection. Janhvi is also extremely fond of her sisters Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor and keeps sharing some of their best moments on her social media. Speaking of that, the diva is a major fan of Instagram and her feed is a pleasure for her fans. From no-makeup selfies, gorgeous looks, vacay moments with sisters, behind the scenes of shoots to her childhood memories, her social media is truly worth checking out! The actress also pulls off heavily embellished lehengas, over the top gowns and the most minimalistic looks with absolute conviction and ease giving us some major fashion goals. All of twenty-three, she makes sure to keep her looks easy, breezy and full of spunk. She never overdoes anything and yet keeps it stylish. The actress is also known for her modest and humble nature which is surely a hereditary value imbibed. Janhvi often repeats her clothes and has sometimes been called out for it. Speaking on her trolls, Janhvi went all out in an interview and said that she hasn't earned so much money that she can afford a new outfit every day. “Itna Bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde! (I haven’t earned so much money that I can afford a new dress every day)," she exclaimed. Her looks truly set fashion goals. On that note, check out her most chic looks which you can recreate and bring out the fashionista in you.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani