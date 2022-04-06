Janhvi Kapoor inspired Insta-worthy poses to try

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. She is the darling daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She also has a younger sister Khushi Kapoor. She stepped in the entertainment industry with Karan Johar's Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and the movie was released in the year 2018. And, since then there is no looking back for her. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Dhadak, and others. Apart from this, she is also a fashionista and her social media game is so strong. She enjoys a massive fan following on 'gram and every now and then, treats her fans with some major trendy looks, which are absolutely goals for any girl. Her fans also take inspiration from her as her Instagram handle is a treasure hunt for fashionholics. She often gets papped in the city, looking gorgeous. Even, if you look at her Instagram, she also gives some inspiration for easy Instagram-worthy poses. So, today, let us look at the Instagram-worthy poses that are approved by the stunning Janhvi Kapoor.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor has approved of this 'The Face Touch' pose. For the picture, she looked in another direction to give it a fake candid look. This one is a must-try.
A smile is the best dress to wear and Janhvi Kapoor has owned it like a queen. She smiled her heart out as she posed for the camera. The highlight is not looking directly into the camera but away from it.
Janhvi approves of this pose and to recreate this one, all you need to do is to play around with your tresses. This pose is a win-win as it will instantly elevate your look.
Janhvi is looking breathtaking in this photo. She just moved back and looked right into the camera at 90 degrees to pose this way for Instagram.
Janhvi kept one of her arms on her hips to put focus on her accentuated waist and it is giving an illusion of an hourglass figure. Nonetheless to say, she is looking hot.