Janhvi Kapoor inspired Insta-worthy poses to try

Janhvi Kapoor approved Instagram-worthy poses

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. She is the darling daughter of late Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. She also has a younger sister Khushi Kapoor. She stepped in the entertainment industry with Karan Johar's Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter and the movie was released in the year 2018. And, since then there is no looking back for her. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi, Dhadak, and others. Apart from this, she is also a fashionista and her social media game is so strong. She enjoys a massive fan following on 'gram and every now and then, treats her fans with some major trendy looks, which are absolutely goals for any girl. Her fans also take inspiration from her as her Instagram handle is a treasure hunt for fashionholics. She often gets papped in the city, looking gorgeous. Even, if you look at her Instagram, she also gives some inspiration for easy Instagram-worthy poses. So, today, let us look at the Instagram-worthy poses that are approved by the stunning Janhvi Kapoor.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram