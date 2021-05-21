Advertisement
  Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the sisters prove they are the most fashionable duo in Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the sisters prove they are the most fashionable duo in Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are often spotted giving major fashion goals. Read ahead to take a look at the two making style statements.
  1 / 8
    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor's stylish outfits

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s stylish outfits

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. The two sisters are among the most popular star-kids and often make the headlines. While elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor has already entered the world of movies, fans are now awaiting to watch Khushi Kapoor on the big-screen. They share a very close bond with each other and have many times even been spotted expressing their love for each other through social media platforms. Khushi Kapoor made her first television appearance on BFFs with Vogue season 3 along with sister Janhvi, where the two were seen getting candid with the host, Neha Dhupia. On the show, the Kapoor sisters revealed many secrets about each other and were even called as the “new Kardashians in town”. Even though Janhvi and Khushi’s choices in many matters may be completely different from each other, the one thing that remains the same between the two is their love for fashion. They know how to slay in every outfit they wear and are often spotted giving major fashion goals to their fans and followers. Here are pictures of the two sisters wearing the perfect outfits proving to be the most stylish sister duo in Bollywood. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  2 / 8
    Twinning and winning

    Twinning and winning

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor get clicked twinning in a white and ivory ethnic outfit.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

  3 / 8
    Unique outfits

    Unique outfits

    Janhvi and Khushi make a style statement in unique skirts posing for the camera.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  4 / 8
    Lehenga love

    Lehenga love

    The Kapoor sisters get clicked wearing beautiful lehengas looking gorgeous in it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  5 / 8
    Public appearances

    Public appearances

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor posed for the camera in designer outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  6 / 8
    Candid clicks

    Candid clicks

    The celebrity sister-duo get clicked leaving Manish Malhotra’s place in the perfect party outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  7 / 8
    Shimmery outfits

    Shimmery outfits

    Janhvi and Khushi get clicked in gorgeous shimmery outfits.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  8 / 8
    Festive vibes

    Festive vibes

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor don ethnic outfits to celebrate the festival of Diwali.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

