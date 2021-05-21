Janhvi Kapoor & Khushi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the sisters prove they are the most fashionable duo in Bollywood

1 / 8

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s stylish outfits

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. The two sisters are among the most popular star-kids and often make the headlines. While elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor has already entered the world of movies, fans are now awaiting to watch Khushi Kapoor on the big-screen. They share a very close bond with each other and have many times even been spotted expressing their love for each other through social media platforms. Khushi Kapoor made her first television appearance on BFFs with Vogue season 3 along with sister Janhvi, where the two were seen getting candid with the host, Neha Dhupia. On the show, the Kapoor sisters revealed many secrets about each other and were even called as the “new Kardashians in town”. Even though Janhvi and Khushi’s choices in many matters may be completely different from each other, the one thing that remains the same between the two is their love for fashion. They know how to slay in every outfit they wear and are often spotted giving major fashion goals to their fans and followers. Here are pictures of the two sisters wearing the perfect outfits proving to be the most stylish sister duo in Bollywood. Read ahead to know more.

