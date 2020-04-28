Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: When Gen Y of Bollywood shared frame with OG queens of industry

1 / 9

The younger gen of Bollywood with the OG queens of the industry

Bollywood is famous for a lot of reasons apart from the insane talent and beauty of the stars. From the very famous friendships, relationships, family love and much more. A lot of filmy legacies like the Kapoors and Khans have generations of their stars ruling the industry with their impeccable performances. Also, a lot of friendships are known for their bonds. Kareena Kapoor's girl gang is one of them. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak are the OG squad who is truly the epitome of friendship goals. From posing at parties together, taking exotic vacations, getting in touch with video calls amid lockdown to watching a show at the same time, they make the most stylish and relatable bunch. Another group of friends that are the talk of the town is the millennial girl gang. This squad consists of the Gen Y! Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are true blue fashionistas and all-time stunners! On quite a few occasions, these girl gangs come together and pose for some of the most glamorous photos ever! Check out times when the millennials and Gen Y and the OG queens of B-Town like Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and others shared the same frame.

Photo Credit : Instagram