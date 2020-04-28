X
Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt: When Gen Y of Bollywood shared frame with OG queens of industry

Bollywood is famous for its friendships and relationships which are truly endearing. Check out times when the millennial girl gang shared a frame with the very famous girl gangs of Bollywood.
  1 / 9
    The younger gen of Bollywood with the OG queens of the industry

    The younger gen of Bollywood with the OG queens of the industry

    Bollywood is famous for a lot of reasons apart from the insane talent and beauty of the stars. From the very famous friendships, relationships, family love and much more. A lot of filmy legacies like the Kapoors and Khans have generations of their stars ruling the industry with their impeccable performances. Also, a lot of friendships are known for their bonds. Kareena Kapoor's girl gang is one of them. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora Ladak are the OG squad who is truly the epitome of friendship goals. From posing at parties together, taking exotic vacations, getting in touch with video calls amid lockdown to watching a show at the same time, they make the most stylish and relatable bunch. Another group of friends that are the talk of the town is the millennial girl gang. This squad consists of the Gen Y! Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor are true blue fashionistas and all-time stunners! On quite a few occasions, these girl gangs come together and pose for some of the most glamorous photos ever! Check out times when the millennials and Gen Y and the OG queens of B-Town like Shilpa Shetty, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and others shared the same frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  2 / 9
    The Kapoor sisters pose with Karisma Kapoor

    The Kapoor sisters pose with Karisma Kapoor

    This is such an endearing moment as Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor pose for a picture with Karisma Kapoor.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 9
    Candid click

    Candid click

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday share frame and we cannot get over the beauty.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 9
    Love this picture!

    Love this picture!

    This picture speaks volumes of glam and glitz as the girls dress up their best.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  5 / 9
    Too much beauty in one frame

    Too much beauty in one frame

    It is hard to figure out what's more in this frame, the amount of beauty or talent!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  6 / 9
    Throwback love

    Throwback love

    Major throwback to the time Alia Bhatt shared frame with true royalty, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Karisma Kapoor!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 9
    A powerhouse of talent in one frame

    A powerhouse of talent in one frame

    Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Malaika Arora together pose with international star Katy Perry during her visit to Mumbai!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  8 / 9
    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Parineeti Chopra click a selfie with Tabu and we are in awe of this picture-perfect!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  9 / 9
    Endless love

    Endless love

    We cannot even count the number of stars in this frame!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

