1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in shades of yellow

Janhvi Kapoor has been making us skip a beat ever since we saw her mark her debut on the silver screen with Ishaan Khatter. She is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, GoodLuck Jerry and netizens have been lauding her performance in GoodLuck Jerry which premiered on Disney+Hotstar. Well, talking about her fashion game she never fails to make heads turn with it. And today we bring to you a list of her outfits which are all in yellow colour.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla