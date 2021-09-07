Janhvi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the actor with Boney Kapoor that prove she is a ‘daddy’s little girl’

18 minutes ago
   
    Pictures of Janhvi Kapoor with the “coolest father”, Boney Kapoor leaving fans awestruck

    Janhvi Kapoor is a very popular name in Hindi movies, who made her acting debut with Dhadak, bagging a huge number of praises with her impactful performance. Coming from a film background, as she is the daughter of late Sridevi and Indian moviemaker, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has proved to be worth being a part of the industry with her versatile performances in movies which include, Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor is a successful, self-made woman for the world, but at home, the actor has a child-like behaviour, and rightfully so, as she is the daughter of the Kapoor house. Here are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor with the “coolest father”, Boney Kapoor, which prove she is a complete “daddy’s little girl”. Read ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Happy faces

    Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor get clicked candidly as they have huge smiles on their faces, giving major “happy family” goals.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Holding “papa’s” hand forever

    Little baby girl, Janhvi Kapoor holding her father, Boney Kapoor’s hand tightly, as they attend a function.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Always making papa proud

    Janhvi poses for the camera along with her father, Boney Kapoor, who looks at the actor with proud eyes.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Twinning and winning

    The father-daughter duo gets clicked sharing a pure moment of love as Boney kisses Janhvi on her forehead, also twinning with her in a white outfit.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Candid clicks

    Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor get clicked candidly as they burst out in laughter looking at each other, looking gorgeous in designer ethnic outfits.

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla