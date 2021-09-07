Janhvi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the actor with Boney Kapoor that prove she is a ‘daddy’s little girl’

1 / 6

Pictures of Janhvi Kapoor with the “coolest father”, Boney Kapoor leaving fans awestruck

Janhvi Kapoor is a very popular name in Hindi movies, who made her acting debut with Dhadak, bagging a huge number of praises with her impactful performance. Coming from a film background, as she is the daughter of late Sridevi and Indian moviemaker, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has proved to be worth being a part of the industry with her versatile performances in movies which include, Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor is a successful, self-made woman for the world, but at home, the actor has a child-like behaviour, and rightfully so, as she is the daughter of the Kapoor house. Here are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor with the “coolest father”, Boney Kapoor, which prove she is a complete “daddy’s little girl”. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla