Janhvi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the actor with Boney Kapoor that prove she is a ‘daddy’s little girl’

Janhvi Kapoor is a very popular name in Hindi movies, who made her acting debut with Dhadak, bagging a huge number of praises with her impactful performance. Coming from a film background, as she is the daughter of late Sridevi and Indian moviemaker, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has proved to be worth being a part of the industry with her versatile performances in movies which include, Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi. Janhvi Kapoor is a successful, self-made woman for the world, but at home, the actor has a child-like behaviour, and rightfully so, as she is the daughter of the Kapoor house. Here are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor with the “coolest father”, Boney Kapoor, which prove she is a complete “daddy’s little girl”. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor get clicked candidly as they have huge smiles on their faces, giving major “happy family” goals.
Little baby girl, Janhvi Kapoor holding her father, Boney Kapoor’s hand tightly, as they attend a function.
Janhvi poses for the camera along with her father, Boney Kapoor, who looks at the actor with proud eyes.
The father-daughter duo gets clicked sharing a pure moment of love as Boney kisses Janhvi on her forehead, also twinning with her in a white outfit.
Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor get clicked candidly as they burst out in laughter looking at each other, looking gorgeous in designer ethnic outfits.