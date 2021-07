1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor’s aesthetic pictures

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Despite being the daughter of late Indian actor, Sridevi and the very successful Indian moviemaker, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor paved her own way into the world of movies. She made her acting debut in 2018 with Shashank Khaitan’s romantic drama movie, Dhadak. Janhvi Kapoor received many praises for her honest performance in the movie and an impactful debut in the Bollywood industry. The actor then went ahead to appear in Ghost Stories but created a stir in the Indian cinema with her applaud-worthy work in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi Kapoor’s Roohi was also one of the first Bollywood movies to have a theatrical release after the first lockdown, following the pandemic. Along with being in the headlines for her work, Janhvi Kapoor is also a huge internet sensation, and scrolling through her official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she is a complete “Gen-Z” girl.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram