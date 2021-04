1 / 9

Janhvi Kapoor’s wonderful floral outfits

Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known name in Bollywood. Despite being the daughter of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi, Janhvi has paved her own way into this industry with her talent. She made her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, where she was cast in the lead role opposite Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi rose to more fame and became a household name with her great performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Even though the movie had to be released on an OTT platform due to the pandemic, the actor received lot of appreciation for it. Now, Janhvi Kapoor has been making the headlines for her theatrical release after the lockdown, Roohi also starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma as the lead characters. The horror comedy movie was loved by many and Janhvi’s portrayal of a “scary ghost” was highly praised. Janhvi Kapoor often makes the headlines for constantly giving major fashion goals and making style statements. Here are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor that show her love for floral outfits. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram