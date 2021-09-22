Janhvi Kapoor: PHOTOS of the Dostana 2 actor giving swimwear goals

Janhvi Kapoor is a popular name in the Hindi movie industry. Being only a few movies old, Janhvi Kapoor has made a place for herself in the hearts of the audience. The actor made her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak, and went ahead to appear in commercial successes like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. She is now preparing for her upcoming movie, Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Along with making the headlines for her work in the industry, Janhvi Kapoor has also often set the internet on fire as she shows off her physique in bikinis. Here are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor from her international vacations, giving swimsuit goals. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor gets clicked admiring the sunset wearing a crème and orange bikini as she is lost in her thoughts.
Janhvi raises the temperature as she enjoys the beach waves in an animal print bikini, flaunting her abs and long hair.
The actor looks gorgeous as she smiles in her silver unicorn swimsuit, pairing her outfit with multiple bracelets.
Janhvi poses for the camera in a sequin bikini, leaving her wavy hair open and flaunting her natural beauty.
Janhvi Kapoor shares a picture of herself in a floral bikini, tying her hair in two braids as she shows off her pearl neckpiece and silver hoops.