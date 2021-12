1 / 5

Dessert in the Desert

Time and again, Bollywood celebs flaunt their glamorous designed-filled wardrobe to stun the fashion police. From sarees to glamorous gowns, we have seen it all being floored. But what attracts us more is the touch of quirkiness that celebs add to amp up their fashion game. In the recent past, actor Janhvi Kapoor has been shelling major fashion goals with her travel pictures. Just one look at her Instagram profile tells us that the young star-kid is an enthusiastic globe trotter. However, her social media also tells us that the Roohi actor loves to pose in the background setting of a golden desert. Hence, here we have curated a few photos that sees her posing in a desert area.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram, Pic Credit: Vaishnav Praveen