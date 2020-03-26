Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood actresses are obsessed with THIS trend; See Photos

1 / 7

Bollywood actresses are obsessing over this piece of clothing

Setting trends is not a new thing in Bollywood as several Bollywood actors and actresses in the past have made headlines with their controversial yet stylish looks. For example, Priyanka Chopra's camp theme look at Met Gala was a sensational thing worldwide. As summer is almost here, we have found this one thing that most of the actresses in B-town have sported effortlessly. Well, its none other than these classic white pants which have been sported by Bollywood actresses at red carpet events, numerous airport looks to their off duty outings. Today, have a look at these actresses who sported the classic white pants at various occasions.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani