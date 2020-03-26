Coronavirus updates
Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra to Kareena Kapoor: Bollywood actresses are obsessed with THIS trend; See Photos

Check out the latest trend Bollywood actresses are obsessing about! Also, this piece of clothing can be your best friend this summer.
3186 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Bollywood actresses are obsessing over this piece of clothing

    Setting trends is not a new thing in Bollywood as several Bollywood actors and actresses in the past have made headlines with their controversial yet stylish looks. For example, Priyanka Chopra's camp theme look at Met Gala was a sensational thing worldwide. As summer is almost here, we have found this one thing that most of the actresses in B-town have sported effortlessly. Well, its none other than these classic white pants which have been sported by Bollywood actresses at red carpet events, numerous airport looks to their off duty outings. Today, have a look at these actresses who sported the classic white pants at various occasions.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani opted for this look for her airport style files and we love how she has worn a vibrant orange full sleeves top to compliment the white pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas teamed up her white wide pants with a blazer to give the boss lady feels to her outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone keeps it cool and classy with her wide leg pants and made a contrasting outfit choice by sporting a black turtle neck top with the same.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt's white on white look is a winner and we love her beauty look with the outfit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria in the classic white pantsuit and in her favourite color as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looks all classy in these white pants and corset for her radio show.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

