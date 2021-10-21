Janhvi Kapoor’s adorable PHOTOS with Boney Kapoor proves she is ‘Papa ki Pari’

The word ‘Dad’ is a synonym for so many terms be it being a protector, friend or a much-needed life expert. The bond shared between a daughter and a father is absolutely priceless. Speaking of which, the Dhadak star is certainly her daddy’s little girl. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut alongside Ishaan Khatter in the movie, Dhadak. Ever since then, the actor is working towards carving a niche for herself in the industry. Recently, the father-daughter duo hit the headlines after Janhvi Kapoor stopped her father from taking off his mask at the Mumbai airport. As Janhvi advised her father to put on his mask again, a photographer behind her said, “Kuch nahi hog (Nothing will happen)”. To which Janhvi retorted asking the photographer to stop giving wrong advice to his father. Both Janhvi and Boney share a close bond with each other and the Roohi actress often shares beautiful pictures of the duo on social media. Here, we have curated a slew of adorable photos of Janhvi Kapoor with her father Boney that proves she is her daddy’s little angel.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
On the special occasion of Boney Kapoor’s birthday, daughter Janhvi took to social media to pen a lengthy heart-warming note for her father. She said, “Happy Birthday Papa, you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.”
This photo was clicked on the sets of Janhvi Kapoor’s biographical film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Hailing her dad as her ‘cutest cheerleader’, Janhvi while sharing the photo wrote, “Me and Gunjan Mam have a couple of things in common; we love dessert, we have long arms, and we have the best fathers in the whole world. My biggest cutest cheerleader. Love u sorry for troubling u, to chubbier, fun-er day.”
Janhvi Kapoor once took to Instagram to share a never-seen-before childhood photo of herself alongside Boney Kapoor. In the photo, a young Boney can be seen helping little Janhvi to cut what appears to be a birthday cake.
On the occasion of Father’s Day, Janhvi Kapoor posted another adorable photo of herself with Boney Kapoor. Shelling major father-daughter goals, the duo can be seen casually strolling on the streets of New York.
In this photo, Boney can be seen embracing Janhvi in a tight hug, while doing so the famous producer also planted a sweet kiss on her forehead.