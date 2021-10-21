Janhvi Kapoor’s adorable PHOTOS with Boney Kapoor proves she is ‘Papa ki Pari’

2 / 6

Mandatory birthday post

On the special occasion of Boney Kapoor’s birthday, daughter Janhvi took to social media to pen a lengthy heart-warming note for her father. She said, “Happy Birthday Papa, you always ask me where I get my energy from papa and I get it from you. Seeing you wake up and doing what you love with more passion every single day, seeing you fall but get up even stronger, seeing you broken but giving us and everyone else strength when they need it. You’re the best man I’ll ever know. You inspire me, encourage me, you’ve always been the best dad but now you’re my best friend. I love you. I’m going to make you so proud. You deserve all the happiness in the world and I hope and pray this year is full of just that in abundance for you.”

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram