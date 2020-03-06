Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday celebration with paparazzi was all about laughter, fun and chocolate cakes; See Pics

1 / 7

Janhvi Kapoor's birthday celebration with media

Among the most popular star kids and current Gen-Z stars, Janhvi Kapoor’s name shines right at the top. The diva has known for her performance in Dhadak and her recent Netflix film, Ghost Stories. On March 6, Janhvi turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with her near and dear ones. However, the paparazzi also is a part of her world and hence, Janhvi also celebrated her birthday with the media. For her birthday celebration with the media, Janhvi opted for an ethnic white printed suit. Along with this, she is seen sporting silver jhumkis. The Dostana 2 star opted for a no makeup look and looked pretty in the photos. In the photos, Janhvi is seen first greeting the paps and then going onto posing in front of the 3 chocolate cakes that they had got for the Dostana 2 star. Quickly she made a wish and blew out the candles and everyone sang ‘happy birthday’ for Janhvi. Post this, Janhvi smiled and posed with the photographers and made them a part of her special day too.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani