Home
/
Photos
/
Janhvi Kapoor
/
Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday celebration with paparazzi was all about laughter, fun and chocolate cakes; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday celebration with paparazzi was all about laughter, fun and chocolate cakes; See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor turned 23 today and celebrated her birthday with the media. Her photos prove that her special day was filled with happiness and celebration. Check it out.
1810 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Janhvi Kapoor's birthday celebration with media

    Janhvi Kapoor's birthday celebration with media

    Among the most popular star kids and current Gen-Z stars, Janhvi Kapoor’s name shines right at the top. The diva has known for her performance in Dhadak and her recent Netflix film, Ghost Stories. On March 6, Janhvi turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with her near and dear ones. However, the paparazzi also is a part of her world and hence, Janhvi also celebrated her birthday with the media. For her birthday celebration with the media, Janhvi opted for an ethnic white printed suit. Along with this, she is seen sporting silver jhumkis. The Dostana 2 star opted for a no makeup look and looked pretty in the photos. In the photos, Janhvi is seen first greeting the paps and then going onto posing in front of the 3 chocolate cakes that they had got for the Dostana 2 star. Quickly she made a wish and blew out the candles and everyone sang ‘happy birthday’ for Janhvi. Post this, Janhvi smiled and posed with the photographers and made them a part of her special day too.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Gorgeous Janhvi is all smiles with her 3 cakes

    Gorgeous Janhvi is all smiles with her 3 cakes

    Janhvi can be seen opting for an ethnic attire for her OOTD and surely, her million-dollar smile is bound to leave you impressed.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Seems Janhvi's caught in a candid moment

    Seems Janhvi's caught in a candid moment

    Well, surely Janhvi's 23rd birthday celebration with the media looks too much fun.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Posing with the yummy birthday cake

    Posing with the yummy birthday cake

    Janhvi is known to be a foodie with a sweet tooth. Surely, here with her birthday cakes, her celebration seems complete,

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Getting ready to blow the candles and cut the birthday cake with a smile

    Getting ready to blow the candles and cut the birthday cake with a smile

    Janhvi's bewitching smile in the photos during her birthday celebration with the media is a gorgeous sight to behold.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    One click with the paparazzi

    One click with the paparazzi

    The gorgeous Dostana 2 star posed with her media family at her birthday celebration.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Making a wish for her birthday

    Making a wish for her birthday

    While the media got 3 different cakes for Janhvi, the Dostana 2 also obliged and celebrated her special day with joy.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Shanaya Kapoor: The star kid looks elegant and makes heads turn as she goes the way ethnic; See PICS
Shanaya Kapoor: The star kid looks elegant and makes heads turn as she goes the way ethnic; See PICS
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari\'s daughter is one beautiful star kid and these SELFIES are a proof
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari's daughter is one beautiful star kid and these SELFIES are a proof
Pooja Hegde\'s splendid style transformation DECODED; Check it out
Pooja Hegde's splendid style transformation DECODED; Check it out
Deepika Padukone stuns in an all black outfit at the airport; See Pics
Deepika Padukone stuns in an all black outfit at the airport; See Pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 times the actress\' outfits screamed DRAMA and broke the internet
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 6 times the actress' outfits screamed DRAMA and broke the internet
Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Celebs who rocked the leather outfits like a pro; Check it out
Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 8 Celebs who rocked the leather outfits like a pro; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement