Janhvi Kapoor’s aesthetic pictures to look out for

Janhvi Kapoor is a highly popular actor in the Bollywood industry. She is the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, Janhvi rose to fame and became a household name with her on-screen performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi Kapoor has now been making the headlines for her first theatrical release after the global pandemic, Roohi. The movie also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the lead roles. It released on March 11, 2021, and opened to good reviews. The plot of the movie revolves around a ghost who abducts the brides on their honeymoon. Not only is Janhvi a good actor, but she also has a great creative side. Janhvi Kapoor is a big internet sensation today also due to her personality. Here are some of Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures with the best backgrounds that her fans would definitely love to see. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram