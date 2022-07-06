Janhvi Kapoor's Amsterdam diaries are full of posing, partying & (oops) third wheeling!

Published on Jul 06, 2022
   
    Janhvi Kapoor's Amsterdam diaries

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation in Bollywood. She often leaves her fans stunned with her fashion game and her acting skills in movies. She has a lot of exciting projects in her kitty and one of them is going to be Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The two stars are in Amsterdam shooting for the film and Janhvi has been posting several pictures from the beautiful location. Let us have a look at her Amsterdam diaries.

    Twinning with Varun Dhawan

    As we already mentioned, Janhvi Kapoor is in Amsterdam along with Varun Dhawan as they are shooting for their film Bawaal. Janhvi shared a picture with her co-star as they wtin in white attires.

    Radiant as always!

    Janhvi Kapoor looks radiant as she poses in an open ground sitting under the sun. Her face is glowing and she looks pretty in her white attire. Janhvi is wearing a white short dress that she paired with white sports shoes.

    Third wheeling with Varun & Natasha

    Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal also seems to have accompanied him and Janhvi to Amsterdam. In this picture Janhvi poses with the lovely couple.

    Partying with Nysa Devgan

    Janhvi Kapoor seems to balance her personal and professional life quite well. She shared a picture of her enjoying a meal at a restaurant with her friends. Nysa Devgan too was a part of her group and Janhvi twinned with Nysa in red.

