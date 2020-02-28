Home
Janhvi Kapoor's Fitness Secrets: Find out how the actress manages to remain fit all the time

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. In case you have ever wondered how she maintains herself and hasn't figured it out yet, take a look at her fitness secrets.
  • 1 / 7
    Janhvi Kapoor's Fitness Secrets DECODED

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. The Kargil Girl actress is a regular at the gym and her gym style often creates buzz on social media. She also keeps sharing her workout pictures and videos on Instagram giving her fans and followers perfect motivation to hit the gym. Anyone who follows her knows that she takes fitness quite seriously and no matter how busy the actress is, Janhvi takes time out and manages to remain fit all the time. The Roohi Afzana actress' stellar figure is a proof that she is a fitness freak and she works out religiously to stay fit all the time. Apart from trying out a mix of exercises, she also eats healthy food. In case you have ever wondered how she maintains herself and haven't figured it out yet, take a look at her fitness secrets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Here's how she begins her day

    The actress begins her day by drinking a glass of full water.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Cardio and weightlifting

    Janhvi does a lot of cardio and weightlifting as it helps her tone her muscles.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Dancing

    The diva believes dancing also helps a lot in order to stay fit. So she includes dancing in her routine as it improves balance and flexibility.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Pilates

    Janhvi is a pilates girl. She is also often spotted wearing a top which has "Pilates Girl" written on it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Diet plan

    The actress is a firm believer of 'you are what you eat'. So as much as possible, Janhvi includes a lot of healthy food including fruits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Post dinner tip

    While there are many who go to the bed as soon as they have food, Janhvi follows her different route which is absolutely healthy. She eats her food and keeps space in between, before going to bed.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

