Janhvi Kapoor's Fitness Secrets: Find out how the actress manages to remain fit all the time

Janhvi Kapoor's Fitness Secrets DECODED

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the fittest stars of Bollywood. The Kargil Girl actress is a regular at the gym and her gym style often creates buzz on social media. She also keeps sharing her workout pictures and videos on Instagram giving her fans and followers perfect motivation to hit the gym. Anyone who follows her knows that she takes fitness quite seriously and no matter how busy the actress is, Janhvi takes time out and manages to remain fit all the time. The Roohi Afzana actress' stellar figure is a proof that she is a fitness freak and she works out religiously to stay fit all the time. Apart from trying out a mix of exercises, she also eats healthy food. In case you have ever wondered how she maintains herself and haven't figured it out yet, take a look at her fitness secrets.

Photo Credit : Instagram