Janhvi Kapoor's incredible looks in bodycon outfits prove she is one hell of a stunner; See Photos
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular stars in B-town. She is also well known for her fashion sense which is always on point. The actress pulls off bodycon dresses like no one else! Check out photos.
Ekta Varma
Mumbai
Published: June 2, 2020 02:59 pm
Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in THESE bodycon outfits
Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town even before she made her big debut. The actress has truly won over the hearts of audiences with her modesty and talent. Her upcoming line-up of films is extremely exciting as it includes Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana, Dostana 2 and Karan Johar's multi-starrer periodic drama Takht. Janhvi is a true blue fashionista like her mother Sridevi and sister Khushi Kapoor. It is something they highly bonded over. Janhvi often repeats her clothes and has sometimes been called out for it. Speaking on her trolls, Janhvi went all out in an interview and said that she hasn't earned so much money that she can afford a new outfit every day. “Itna Bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har Roz naye kapde! (I haven’t earned so much money that I can afford a new dress every day)," she exclaimed. Her looks truly set fashion goals. Talking about shopping with her sister and mother, Janhvi revealed in an interview, "I think other than films this is something that we have bonded over. We love clothes and are roughly the same size. We enjoy dressing up. Papa would call us “three women on a mission” when we shopped. He’s always been very into our look—he’d approve them or make us change. And all of those photos of mom and me before events? He clicked them!" All of twenty-three, she makes sure to keep her looks easy, breezy and full of spunk. She never overdoes anything and yet keeps it stylish. Besides her stylish wardrobe, Janhvi also loves her accessories. She is often seen repeating her bags too. A close observation of the fashion police suggests that Kapoor loves her Moschino Spongebob bucket bag, Louis Vuitton New Wave Chain MM sling bag, Off-White diagonal stripe bag with a Fendi furry bag charm and a Louis Vuitton's Monogram Keepall Bandouliere 50 prism bag is by Virgil Abloh. From no-makeup selfies, gorgeous looks, vacay moments with sisters, behind the scenes of shoots to her childhood memories, her social media is truly worth checking out! The actress also pulls off heavily embellished lehengas, over the top gowns, bodycon dresses and the most minimalistic looks with absolute conviction and ease giving us some major fashion goals. Janhvi Kapoor's love for bodycon outfits is not unknown. She loves sporting it at parties setting the style quotient super high for everyone. From a simple white piece to a brown thigh-high slit dress, check out times she donned a bodycon outfit and pulled it off like no one else!
Vision in a white bodycon outfit
Ms Kapoor opted for a gorgeous white number by Likely. The ivory body-con dress perfectly hugged her body while showing off her gorgeous curves.
Rocking that thigh high slit dress
The bodycon dress perfectly hug her body and accentuated her gorgeous curves. The dress bore a plunging V-neckline that showed enough skin.
Beauty in black
The sheer black creation with diamonds all over showed off her gorgeous curves while the diva styled it with a mesh bralette underneath.
Nailing that beige look
For her outing in the city, Janhvi put together a beige bodycon dress and paired it with white sneakers. Her outfit was knee-length, and now a regular run of the mill outfit, making it look as cool as it looked stylish.
When Janhvi stepped out with Dostana 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan
Ms Kapoor ensured all eyes were on her as she walked in wearing a bright pink bodycon dress. The dress hugged her body perfectly showing off her gorgeous curves.
Flaunting her well-toned body in this white outfit
Janhvi Kapoor showed off her svelte gym body in a plain white mini bodycon dress and looks like Janhvi has been killing it in the gym. She kept her entire look minimal and only carried a sling and wore bright stilettos.
Orange is the new black
The Kargil Girl actress looked stunning in an orange bodycon dress as she arrived at a party. The actress ditched heels for a pair of sneakers and raised the bar of style!
Jab Janhvi met Sara
Throwback to the time these beautiful stars posed together at a party.
Stunning AF in a red outfit
Janhvi Kapoor looked red hot in a sheath, raw silk dress from Sabyasachi. Her sleeveless dress fit her like a glove and had Sabyasachi's signature, gold floral embroidery on the skirt.
