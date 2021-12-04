Janhvi Kapoor's look book: 5 times the actress dazzled in ethnic wear

Published on Dec 04, 2021 01:53 PM IST   |  6.4K
   
    5 Times Janhavi Kapoor showed us how to nail in ethnic wear

    Along with being a terrific actor, Janhvi Kapoor is also famous for making fashion statements with her ethnic looks. Whether she is attending an award show or getting ready for a festival, the actress cannot get enough of exotic blooms. Janhvi's wardrobe also spotlights a versatile collection of glamorous lehengas and timeless sarees - all doused in heavy detailing in a variety of resplendent hues. Before you take the plunge with the traditional outfits, take inspiration from the actress' most stunning ethnic ensembles. On that note, here we have rounded up the top 5 ethnic looks donned by Janhvi Kapoor that has wowed us with her elegance and simplicity.

    Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Janhavi Kapoor's Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor defines elegance in a green saree

    Janhvi Kapoor stole the limelight with her saree look as the gorgeous beauty donned a glamorous green chiffon saree by designer Manish Malhotra which featured a mirror work border. The actress kept her look simple yet elegant and completed it with a pair of statement earrings.

    Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Janhavi Kapoor's Instagram

    Janhvi looks ethereal in pink

    Janhvi Kapoor has imbibed not only beauty and charm from her late mother but also her sartorial elegance. Janhvi looks nothing less than a diva in a dazzling pink saree paired with embroidered sleeveless blouse.

    Photo Credit : Mohit Varu/Janhavi Kapoor's Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is a diva in red

    Janhvi Kapoor's head-to-toe red look immediately took over the Internet. Featuring intricate embroidery and sequin work, Janhvi Kapoor donned a glamorous red saree and paired it with a sleeveless blouse.

    Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Janhavi Kapoor's Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is a desi delight in purple

    Janhvi Kapoor always looks gorgeous in traditional ensembles. This beaded wine coloured lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra came with mirror work and the diva looked stunning in it.

    Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram

    Janhvi shines brighter than a diamond in a gorgeous sequinned lehenga

    Here's another one of the sparkles and shine from the actress' closet. For Rhea Kapoor's wedding, Janhvi Kapoor wore a peach coral shade lehenga that featured glitters and golden sequence work all over.

    Photo Credit : Manish Malhotra/Janhavi Kapoor's Instagram