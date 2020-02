1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor's stunning thigh high slit dresses

Janhvi Kapoor’s millennial style and charisma never fail to amuse her fans. The daughter of one of the most iconic actresses in Bollywood started making headlines with her fashion game way before even making her debut with Dhadak in 2018. Earlier known as the most fashionable star kid and now as the youth style icon, Janhvi knows to slay her glam as well as off duty looks with ease. She is currently the brand ambassador of a popular beauty e-commerce website where she even shares her beauty tips. The Dostana 2 actress is known to even set trends in B-Town from sequin saree to making the no-makeup look absolutely viral. Today have a look at this other style the diva is often seen sporting in most of her glam looks. The pictures will make your jaw drop.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani