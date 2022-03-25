Mouni Roy to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Times Bollywood actresses rocked monokinis

It is the Bollywood actresses who set new trends in the Indian fashion industry. They raise the temperature levels every time they make an appearance on-screen or off-screen. Their style statements, edgy appearances, and glamorous looks mesmerise us every time. B-town divas and their stunning monokini looks have always set the bars high and have given us major fashion goals. With all our favourite actresses flaunting their flawless bodies every time they get a chance never let the monokini trend get old. Let's take a look at five times our beautiful Bollywood heroines nailed monokinis.
Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram
Janhvi shared this sizzling picture from her Maldives diary wherein she can be seen posing in a metallic swimsuit. A lot of layered chains, hoop earrings, and a stack of bangles and bracelets added more fun to her look.
Making the most of her holidays, Kareena had the best time in the Maldives. The actress shared this picture with her son Jeh where she can be seen sitting in a black monokini.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Jacqueline looked stunning in a white and blue printed monokini that featured a plunging neckline and a bodycon fit. Skipping her makeup, the diva looked gorgeous with all her natural look and messy beach waves.
Photo Credit : Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
Shanya Kapoor recently shared this picture wherein she appears to be wearing a black monokini paired with a gingham-styled coat while posing for the camera with utter confidence and beauty.
Photo Credit : Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Mouni Roy took the internet by storm when she dropped this picture of her slaying in a black monokini. As seen in the click, the diva looks all set to take a dip in a hot water amid the snowy weather.
Photo Credit : Mouni Roy Instagram