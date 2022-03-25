Mouni Roy to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Times Bollywood actresses rocked monokinis

1 / 6

Bollywood actresses inspired monokini looks

It is the Bollywood actresses who set new trends in the Indian fashion industry. They raise the temperature levels every time they make an appearance on-screen or off-screen. Their style statements, edgy appearances, and glamorous looks mesmerise us every time. B-town divas and their stunning monokini looks have always set the bars high and have given us major fashion goals. With all our favourite actresses flaunting their flawless bodies every time they get a chance never let the monokini trend get old. Let's take a look at five times our beautiful Bollywood heroines nailed monokinis.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram