Check out Janhvi Kapoor's latest pictures

Janhvi Kapoor's recent heartfelt post on Instagram for her mom Superstar Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary won hearts all over the country. The actress was recently spotted in a vibrant vibe just outside her pilates class, she donned a tie-dye sweatshirt, blue shorts and let her hair down naturally. She was also seen sporting her favourite Black and White sling bag which will cost you more than 1 lakh. What caught our attention was her happy nature as she was leaving the pilates class. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has a whole lot of movies lined up this year which include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Roohi Afzana and Takht. Check out her latest pictures right here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani