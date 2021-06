1 / 6

Janhvi Kapoor’s pictures from the beach

Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known actress in Bollywood. She is the daughter of popular producer Boney Kapoor and late actor, Sridevi. Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, where she was cast opposite Ishaan Khatter. Janhvi rose to fame with her performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie had to be released on an OTT platform due to the global pandemic. The actor made the headlines for her first theatrical release after the lockdown, Roohi. The comedy horror also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Not only is Janhvi Kapoor always makes news for her work but is also often talked about for being active on the internet. Scrolling through Janhvi Kapoor’s social media handle, one can come to know that she is a complete water baby who loves to be around it. Here are pictures of Janhvi Kapoor posing for the camera around water. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Janhvi Kapoor Instagram