  4. PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor hit pilates in sporty looks ahead of weekend; Greet paps from a distance

PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor hit pilates in sporty looks ahead of weekend; Greet paps from a distance

Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor regularly workout. On Friday, both were snapped arriving separately for a Pilates session.
9848 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 03:12 pm
    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at pilates class

    Bollywood stars take their fitness quite seriously and for it, they spend time almost every day at their gym, yoga class or pilates session. Speaking of this, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor are among the young star kids who follow their fitness routine diligently and almost every day, sweat it out at pilates. Speaking of this, both the sisters were snapped at their Pilates class on Friday. However, they arrived separately and were seen making their way to work out. While Janhvi was seen arriving in a casual yet sporty avatar, Khushi kept it simple in athleisure. In the photos, the Roohi star appeared to be in a rush as she quickly got out of the car and briefly greeted the paps before heading inside. On the other hand, Khushi was seen warmly waving to the photographers as she headed to workout at her class. The star kid is apparently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut. Khushi has been quite active on social media too lately. Talking about Janhvi, she was last seen in Roohi with Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. The film was a horror-comedy. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry that is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Karan Johar.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Greeting paps in a warm way

    Khushi was seen making her way to the pilates class in athleisure. She is seen waving to the paparazzi while keeping her distance from them amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Keeping it simple yet stylish for workout

    In the photos, Khushi is seen opting for an all white look. She is seen sporting a white tank top with matching sweatpants and sneakers. She is also seen wearing a hot pink mask with her look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Janhvi arriving in style at Pilates

    Janhvi Kapoor soon joined her sister at the Pilates class. The star is seen getting out of the car and heading to workout on Friday.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Keeping up with greetings from a distance

    Following the COVID 19 norm of social distancing, Janhvi also was seen waving to the paparazzi from a distance as she made her way to workout with her sister.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Nailing a sporty look

    In the photos, Janhvi is seen opting for a sporty look as she headed to workout. She is seen sporting a pale purple tee with white jogger shorts and sneakers. She teamed it up with hot pink mask as she headed to work out.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani