PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor hit pilates in sporty looks ahead of weekend; Greet paps from a distance

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor at pilates class

Bollywood stars take their fitness quite seriously and for it, they spend time almost every day at their gym, yoga class or pilates session. Speaking of this, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor are among the young star kids who follow their fitness routine diligently and almost every day, sweat it out at pilates. Speaking of this, both the sisters were snapped at their Pilates class on Friday. However, they arrived separately and were seen making their way to work out. While Janhvi was seen arriving in a casual yet sporty avatar, Khushi kept it simple in athleisure. In the photos, the Roohi star appeared to be in a rush as she quickly got out of the car and briefly greeted the paps before heading inside. On the other hand, Khushi was seen warmly waving to the photographers as she headed to workout at her class. The star kid is apparently gearing up for her big Bollywood debut. Khushi has been quite active on social media too lately. Talking about Janhvi, she was last seen in Roohi with Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. The film was a horror-comedy. Now, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry that is helmed by Siddharth Sengupta. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 with Karan Johar.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani