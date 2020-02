1 / 7

Janhvi Kapoor's gym look

Janhvi Kapoor has been the talk of the town ever since she made her silver screen debut in Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She won hearts of the audience as well as the critics with her performance in the film and her amazingly beautiful features. Janhvi also possesses a great sense of style. A white tee and pair of denims, salwar kameez or a stunning red carpet gown, she pulls off each outfit effortlessly. On the work front, she has an interesting line-up of films with Dostana 2, RoohiAfza and Gunjan Saxena's biopic. She will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial Takht which releases in December next year. She was recently papped at her gym post workout. Check out her look.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani