PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor looks stylish in athleisure, gets snapped outside her gym

Janhvi Kapoor rocks in athleisure

It is always a treat for the fans when Janhvi Kapoor steps out of the house and the paparazzi never miss a chance to click her photos. Currently, the actress is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. She marked her debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak in 2018 with Ishaan Khatter and has not looked back ever since. The Ghost Stories might only be a few films old in Bollywood, but she is constantly a part of the limelight. Today yet again she was spotted in the city outside her gym, rocking her athleisure.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani