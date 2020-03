1 / 4

Janhvi Kapoor rocks her gym OOTD in white shorts & red tee

It can never happen that if Janhvi Kapoor is in the city, she doesn’t visit the gym because such is her love for fitness, that 23-year-old Janhvi Kapoor is always papped outside the gym. From yoga, Pilates to functional training, this Dhadak actress goes all out to work out and stay fit. Thanks to her fan clubs, recently, a video of Janhvi Kapoor went viral on social media wherein she is sweating it hard in the gym and dressed in a light mint tank top and black leggings, Janhvi is seen exercising as she places weights on her pelvis and indulges in some heavy weight training.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani