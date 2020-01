1 / 7

Actors and their fans caught in adorable moments

Janhvi Kapoor's recent visit to the gym made headlines for two reasons, first being her gym look and the second being her fun encounter with her fan. As Janhvi stepped out of her gym, she was surprised to see a small girl along with her mother waiting near her car to just catch a small glimpse of the actress. The young actress was overwhelmed as her tiny fan rushed to hug the actress and couldn't stop smiling. On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has Dharma Productions's 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. She will also be seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and is a biopic based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the Country's first Air Force woman officer who went to war. Apart from Janhvi, there are few other actresses in Bollywood who had a fun encounter with their fans on various occasions. Have a look.

