PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood THROWBACK moments with Sridevi are unmissable

Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi's THROWBACK childhood moments

Sridevi was a superstar of her times. The actress delivered uncountable hits and mega blockbusters during her phase of career. A critics' favourite, it was always a delight to watch her on-screen. A truly evergreen and iconic actress of all time, the actress passed away in an unfortunate incident in February 2018 leaving the entire country shocked. Her daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to the footsteps of her mother and made her acting debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was highly praised for her brilliant acting skills and beauty. Janhvi is really popular amongst the audience and her upcoming movies are highly anticipated. On the work front, she will be seen next in and as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and Takht. She is also very active on social media and shares some of the most adorable snaps ever. From her endearing childhood photos to her pretty vacay pictures and lovely moments with siblings, her feed is a winner! On that note, check out the actress' adorable throwback photos with mother Sridevi which will send you a rush of nostalgia.

Photo Credit : Instagram