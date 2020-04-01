Home
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor's childhood THROWBACK moments with Sridevi are unmissable

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is amongst the most popular actresses in B-Town. On that note, check out Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi's throwback pictures which will take you down a memory lane.
    Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi's THROWBACK childhood moments

    Sridevi was a superstar of her times. The actress delivered uncountable hits and mega blockbusters during her phase of career. A critics' favourite, it was always a delight to watch her on-screen. A truly evergreen and iconic actress of all time, the actress passed away in an unfortunate incident in February 2018 leaving the entire country shocked. Her daughter Janhvi Kapoor took to the footsteps of her mother and made her acting debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was highly praised for her brilliant acting skills and beauty. Janhvi is really popular amongst the audience and her upcoming movies are highly anticipated. On the work front, she will be seen next in and as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana and Takht. She is also very active on social media and shares some of the most adorable snaps ever. From her endearing childhood photos to her pretty vacay pictures and lovely moments with siblings, her feed is a winner! On that note, check out the actress' adorable throwback photos with mother Sridevi which will send you a rush of nostalgia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Janhvi looks cute as a button in this adorable snap!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Endearing and how!

    Endearing and how!

    The mother-daughter duo's picture is surely going to melt your hearts.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Dressing up

    Dressing up

    Janhvi looks way too cute in this golden ethnic attire as she flashes her heartwarming smile!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Little munchkin

    Little munchkin

    Sridevi had shared this picture on her Instagram with the caption, "Miss my baby".

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sibling love

    Sibling love

    Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor caught in a candid moment.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Picture perfect

    Picture perfect

    Sridevi poses with the apple of her eyes, Janhvi and Khushi!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

