From a saree to dhoti pants, Janhvi Kapoor aces the ethnic looks with ease; Check PICS

1 / 11

Janhvi Kapoor's various ethnic looks

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and well known actresses in B-Town. The Dhadak debutante is a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted outside her gym, at events, parties and award shows. Janhvi also possesses a great sense of style. A white tee and pair of denims, salwar kameez or a stunning red carpet gown, she pulls off each outfit effortlessly. On the work front, she has an interesting line-up of films with Dostana 2, RoohiAfza and Gunjan Saxena's biopic. She will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial Takht which releases in December next year. The actress also loves ethnic wear and often steps out in ethnic at airports and other casual outings. From a saree to a simple kurta, she aces the look with supreme ease and elegance. Speaking of that, check out her various kinds of ethnic looks which she carried off with style.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani