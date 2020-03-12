Home
/
Photos
/
Janhvi Kapoor
/
From a saree to dhoti pants, Janhvi Kapoor aces the ethnic looks with ease; Check PICS

From a saree to dhoti pants, Janhvi Kapoor aces the ethnic looks with ease; Check PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista and always leaves us stunned with her sense of style. Have a look at times when she absolutely nailed the ethnic outfit with ease.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Janhvi Kapoor's various ethnic looks

    Janhvi Kapoor's various ethnic looks

    Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular and well known actresses in B-Town. The Dhadak debutante is a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted outside her gym, at events, parties and award shows. Janhvi also possesses a great sense of style. A white tee and pair of denims, salwar kameez or a stunning red carpet gown, she pulls off each outfit effortlessly. On the work front, she has an interesting line-up of films with Dostana 2, RoohiAfza and Gunjan Saxena's biopic. She will also be a part of Karan Johar's directorial Takht which releases in December next year. The actress also loves ethnic wear and often steps out in ethnic at airports and other casual outings. From a saree to a simple kurta, she aces the look with supreme ease and elegance. Speaking of that, check out her various kinds of ethnic looks which she carried off with style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Nailing the saree like a pro

    Nailing the saree like a pro

    The diva looks absolutely gorgeous in this pink saree.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    As fresh as a daisy

    As fresh as a daisy

    Throwback to Dhadak promotional days when she donned a plain white ganji with a long blue skirt and absolutely nailed the look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Beauty personified

    Beauty personified

    Janhvi looks amazing in this white ensemble.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Stylish as ever

    Stylish as ever

    She kept It extremely stylish in a pair of flared pants teamed up with an embellished jacket for an event.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 11
    Simplicity and elegance

    Simplicity and elegance

    The actress also carries off a simple plain white kurta set with supreme grace and we are all for it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Making a stylish appearance

    Making a stylish appearance

    We are in love with this look of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    Janhvi pulled off this yellow salwar kameez so well.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Kurta lover

    Kurta lover

    She is often spotted in kurta sets and this blue kurta set is one of the best ones.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    Ain't nobody like a desi girl

    This golden lehenga makes her look like a princess and there is no denying that.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    The perfect outfit for a day out

    The perfect outfit for a day out

    Janhvi donned this light and breezy green outfit which is just the perfect choice for a brunch date.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Love Story star Sai Pallavi\'s SAREE looks define simplicity and elegance; See Photos
Love Story star Sai Pallavi's SAREE looks define simplicity and elegance; See Photos
Malavika Mohanan\'s zero makeup looks are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check out
Malavika Mohanan's zero makeup looks are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check out
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Bollywood celebs are obsessing over THIS new trend; Find Out
Kareena Kapoor Khan to Mira Rajput: Bollywood celebs are obsessing over THIS new trend; Find Out
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari\'s daughter is here to steal your heart with her sun kissed photos; Check them out
Palak Tiwari: Shweta Tiwari's daughter is here to steal your heart with her sun kissed photos; Check them out
Alia Bhatt\'s BFF and Guilty star Akansha Ranjan Kapoor\'s 5 interesting revelations about her bestie; Find out
Alia Bhatt's BFF and Guilty star Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's 5 interesting revelations about her bestie; Find out
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan switch on their swag mode as they get papped outside a dance class
PHOTOS: Taimur Ali Khan & Saif Ali Khan switch on their swag mode as they get papped outside a dance class

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement