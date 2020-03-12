/
/
/
From a saree to dhoti pants, Janhvi Kapoor aces the ethnic looks with ease; Check PICS
From a saree to dhoti pants, Janhvi Kapoor aces the ethnic looks with ease; Check PICS
Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista and always leaves us stunned with her sense of style. Have a look at times when she absolutely nailed the ethnic outfit with ease.
Written By
Ekta Varma
1738 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 12, 2020 06:11 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Add new comment