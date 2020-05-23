Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Janhvi Kapoor
/
When Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took their style to the next level at Bollywood parties; See Photos

When Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took their style to the next level at Bollywood parties; See Photos

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most stylish sisters in Bollywood and today we have these party looks of the two which will leave you amazed.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: May 23, 2020 11:01 am
  • 1 / 10
    When Kapoor sisters stole the spotlight at B Town parties

    When Kapoor sisters stole the spotlight at B Town parties

    If Hollywood has the Kardashians and Hadids, we have the Kapoor sisters. From Kareena and Karisma, Sonam and Rhea to Janhvi and Khushi. The youngest among the brigade of stylish siblings are sister Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The two have already kept us glued to our social media thanks to their sweet fun banters every now and then with Tik Tok videos. The actress recently made a dish for Khushi which she seemed to dislike and it was not the first time that Khushi rejected Janhvi's handmade dishes. The sisters also got indulged in the infamous 'Who is most likely to' videos and we got a hint that Khushi is the one who is most likely to get married first and has a better fashion choice. On a talk show when asked about Khushi's fashion choices and her desire to take the runway by storm, Janhvi interjected, "That's no longer where she wants to be." She also added that Khushi is going to enroll herself in an acting school in New York before making her debut. Taking about their usual sibling fights Janhvi has revealed that while there is no competition between her and Khushi, they keep arguing over clothes." Only when she steals my clothes, I get pissed. We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it's a thing," she added. Their sense of style has always made headlines and today we have some stunning style statements made by the Kapoor sisters at several B Town parties which you cannot miss.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 10
    How well you can style up those pants

    How well you can style up those pants

    Khushi opts for a black corset and black pants while Janhvi puts on a shimmer tie up crop top and a pair of denims.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    You know black is always the perfect colour for parties. Janhvi in a little black dress and Khushi in a black crop top and black pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    White is an absolute winner

    White is an absolute winner

    Janhvi and Khushi look happy post their dinner party. While the elder one opts for a black and white skirt and shirt, Khushi goes for a floral maxi dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    When they wear style on their sleeves

    When they wear style on their sleeves

    Khushi in a blue printed co ord set and Janhvi in a golden shimmer mini dress.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Adding their charm to traditional looks

    Adding their charm to traditional looks

    Twinning in white and ivory yet again for a desi look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Stealing all the limelight

    Stealing all the limelight

    Khushi and Janhvi look stunning in their wedding reception looks. While Khushi here is seen in a tangerine dress, Janhvi opts for a mint frilled lehenga.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Sporting vibrant colours

    Sporting vibrant colours

    Keeping it classy and sassy with a red jumpsuit is Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi sports a white crop top and parrot green pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    The golden girls

    The golden girls

    Both the sisters in golden shimmer dress. The actress opts for a lighter shade of soft gold while Khushi is seen in a darker shade of gold.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Their chic style game

    Their chic style game

    Khushi opts for a co ord blazer skirt set and Janhvi opts for a white bustier top with denim skirt.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Best of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan\'s pic with Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt\'s no makeup look to Patuadis pool snap
Best of the Week: Shah Rukh Khan's pic with Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt's no makeup look to Patuadis pool snap
PHOTOS: When Arjun Kapoor protected his ladylove Malaika Arora after they got mobbed
PHOTOS: When Arjun Kapoor protected his ladylove Malaika Arora after they got mobbed
Shehnaaz Gill\'s photos with her family reflects the beautiful bond she shares with them; Check them out
Shehnaaz Gill's photos with her family reflects the beautiful bond she shares with them; Check them out
Priyanka Chopra to Tara Sutaria: When Bollywood actresses donned bold outfits and the internet lost its calm
Priyanka Chopra to Tara Sutaria: When Bollywood actresses donned bold outfits and the internet lost its calm
PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni\'s beautiful smile is the best thing you will see on the internet today; Check it out
PHOTOS: Samantha Akkineni's beautiful smile is the best thing you will see on the internet today; Check it out
Alia Bhatt stepped out in these stunning black outfits and made it our favourite colour again, Check PHOTOS
Alia Bhatt stepped out in these stunning black outfits and made it our favourite colour again, Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement