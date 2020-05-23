/
/
/
When Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took their style to the next level at Bollywood parties; See Photos
When Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took their style to the next level at Bollywood parties; See Photos
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most stylish sisters in Bollywood and today we have these party looks of the two which will leave you amazed.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
3041 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 23, 2020 11:01 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10
Add new comment