When Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took their style to the next level at Bollywood parties; See Photos

When Kapoor sisters stole the spotlight at B Town parties

If Hollywood has the Kardashians and Hadids, we have the Kapoor sisters. From Kareena and Karisma, Sonam and Rhea to Janhvi and Khushi. The youngest among the brigade of stylish siblings are sister Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The two have already kept us glued to our social media thanks to their sweet fun banters every now and then with Tik Tok videos. The actress recently made a dish for Khushi which she seemed to dislike and it was not the first time that Khushi rejected Janhvi's handmade dishes. The sisters also got indulged in the infamous 'Who is most likely to' videos and we got a hint that Khushi is the one who is most likely to get married first and has a better fashion choice. On a talk show when asked about Khushi's fashion choices and her desire to take the runway by storm, Janhvi interjected, "That's no longer where she wants to be." She also added that Khushi is going to enroll herself in an acting school in New York before making her debut. Taking about their usual sibling fights Janhvi has revealed that while there is no competition between her and Khushi, they keep arguing over clothes." Only when she steals my clothes, I get pissed. We share our clothes, but we have this thing that if you steal without telling, then it's a thing," she added. Their sense of style has always made headlines and today we have some stunning style statements made by the Kapoor sisters at several B Town parties which you cannot miss.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani