Janhvi and Khushi at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party

Manish Malhotra, the renowned designer threw a Diwali bash at his residence for his friends and colleagues from Bollywood, on Thursday night. The lavish Diwali bash was attended by some of the most celebrated talents in the film industry. However, it is the presence of star kids-turned-actors, that garnered the attention of the media the most. Many popular faces including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda were spotted at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash.