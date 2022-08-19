Janmashtami 2022: Bharti Singh to Nakuul Mehta; TV celebs deck up their tiny tots as 'adorable' Krishna

Janamashtami is one of the biggest festivals in Indian culture and it is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm all over the country. People fast on the day and visit Lord Krishna’s temple. They prepare various delicacies as offering for the lord. People also dress their little ones as Krishna as a part of celebrations. Telly celebs also celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and decked up their kids as little Kansas.
Photo Credit : Jankee Parekh instagram
Ace comedian and host, Bharti Singh became the mother of a baby boy, Golla in April this year. She shared a picture of her adorable son dressed up as kanha with a little crown and small earthen pots kept on sides.
Photo Credit : Bharti Singh instagram
Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh became proud parents of a baby boy in 2021. They named their son Sufi and often share pictures with their little one. In the post shared by Jankee Parekh, she shared a post where her son dressed as Krishna. He was seen wearing a crown, some pearls and an orange dhoti.
Photo Credit : Jankee Parekh Instagram
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary became parents of a baby girl in April this year. They named her Lianna, and often shares pictures with her little one. Debina recently shared a cute edit of her daughter as Kanha, made by a fan.
Photo Credit : Debina Bonnerjee instagram
Actress Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai became parents of a baby boy Nirvair in 2021. She shared a post on social media where she dressed up her son as little Krishna. He sported a yellow dhoti kurta along with crown.
Photo Credit : Kishwer Merchant instagram
Swaran Ghar actress Sangita Ghosh became mother of a baby girl in December 2021. She named her Devi and the actress recently shared a post on social media, where the baby is dressed in a white dress and a cute crown.
Photo Credit : Sangita Ghosh instagram