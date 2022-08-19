Janmashtami 2022: Bharti Singh to Nakuul Mehta; TV celebs deck up their tiny tots as 'adorable' Krishna

1 / 6

TV celebs deck up their little ones on Janmashtami

Janamashtami is one of the biggest festivals in Indian culture and it is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm all over the country. People fast on the day and visit Lord Krishna’s temple. They prepare various delicacies as offering for the lord. People also dress their little ones as Krishna as a part of celebrations. Telly celebs also celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and decked up their kids as little Kansas.

Photo Credit : Jankee Parekh instagram