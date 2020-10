1 / 10

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's photos

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the popular actresses in the TV industry. She is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan. The actress has been creating buzz for many reasons. In yesterday's BB episode, contestants were divided into two teams and they had to fight for immunity in the 'farmland task'. Many got into fight, however, Jasmin Bhasin stole the limelight. For the uninitiated, the actress impressed everyone by fighting against four men. The way she played the game won many hearts. Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aly Goni also reacted to it. Talking to Instagram, he shared a video of Jasmin and captioned it saying, "#pureSoul #keepSupportingHer (heart emojis) #jasminInbb." The actor has been supporting Jasmin since day one. For the unversed, Aly and Jasmin are rumoured to be in a relationship. Before the new season started, there were rumours of Aly participating in the show as well. Before entering the house, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin was asked if she will miss having Aly around because there were rumours that he will enter the house. Jasmin said, "If Aly would have come in the show, it would have been really fun because we get along really well. We are super fun together." Today, we have compiled few photos of the duo that speak volumes of their close bond.

Photo Credit : Aly Goni Instagram