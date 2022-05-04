5 times Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni looked ravishing in traditional outfits

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are among the most popular names in the entertainment world. The couple has a massive fan following on social media and their fans lovingly call them Jasly. The duo fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 14 house and after coming out of the house also their relationship stayed strong. Both the actors are quite fashionable and they often share stylish pictures of themselves on social media. With the festive season going on, here are a few traditional looks of the actors.
Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram
For the festive look, Aly Goni has sported a white kurta and Jasmin has sported a green embroidery work suit. She has sported a small bindi and put on light makeup.
In the picture, Jasmin Bhasin looks elegant in a beautiful peach coloured suit with golden shimmer work. Aly Goni has sported a black Pathani kurta-pyjama along with a watch.
In the picture, Jasmin Bhasin looks elegant in a light blue suit with golden floral work on it. Aly Goni has sported a green kurta with a floral design half jacket on it.
For the look, Jasmin looks beautiful in bright pink suit with golden foil print all over it. Aly has sported a white kurta with a solid pink sherwani style jacket.
For the look, Jasmin Bhasin has sported a lemon yellow embellished suit and Aly Goni has sported a black shirt with maroon stylish blazer.
