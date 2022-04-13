5 Times Jasmin Bhasin looked chic in lehengas

1 / 6

Jasmin lehanga looks

Jasmin Bhasin has become a popular name after her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 14. From her delightful laughter to her caring nature, the actress won hearts in the show. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is also quite popular for her gorgeous looks and out-of-the-box fashion sense. She is a sight to behold in the traditional attires including suits, sarees and lehengas. Here are some stellar looks of the actress in lehengas.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram