5 Times Jasmin Bhasin looked chic in lehengas

Jasmin Bhasin has become a popular name after her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 14. From her delightful laughter to her caring nature, the actress won hearts in the show. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress is also quite popular for her gorgeous looks and out-of-the-box fashion sense. She is a sight to behold in the traditional attires including suits, sarees and lehengas. Here are some stellar looks of the actress in lehengas.
Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The Tashan-e-Ishq actress is looking spectacular in a white shimmery lehenga, which she has paired with a net dupatta and pearl jewellery. She has also sported a statement choker necklace for accentuating the look.
In the post, Jasmin Bhasin is grabbing eyeballs with her gorgeous deep red lehenga. It has floral work on the blouse with some beads detailing. She paired the look with a statement necklace.
Jasmin Bhasin surely knows how to carry a lehenga look with grandeur and elegance. The blue and green blend colours lehenga is look gorgeous on her. She paired it with stylish bangles and a potli bag.
Bigg Boss 14 fame has the perfect solution for your summer traditional look. She has sported a pastel blue lehenga with beautiful gota work on the top and a net dupatta. She paired the look with beautiful jhumkas.
The actress looks chic and stylish with the golden shimmer lehenga. Her makeup is flawless with smokey eyes and has sported statement bangles.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app