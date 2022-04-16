5 Times Jasmin Bhasin looked comfy and stylish in sweatshirts

    Jasmin in sweatshirts

    Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular names in the Telly world. She has been part of many popular shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, and others. The actress became quite popular with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she fell in love with Aly Goni. She has a massive fan following. She is loved for her fashionable looks and charming smile. She looks gorgeous in both traditional and western outfits. She is fond of comfy fashion, and what is comfier than a snug sweatshirt. Here are few looks of the actress as she has sported sweatshirts.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

    Red sweatshirt

    Jasmin Bhasin looks chic in a red sweatshirt and joggers. Her hair is partly tied up.

    

    Leisure at home

    In the picture, the actress is seen sitting comfortably on her couch and she has sported a light pink sweatshirt and pink joggers. She is seen in a relaxed mode.

    

    Enjoying the sun

    Jasmin is seen enjoying the winter sunlight as she shared a picture of her in a white sweatshirt. She has paired hoops with the look.

    

    Plum red

    The actress looks gorgeous in a bright red sweatshirt and joggers. Her hair is tied in a bun and she has paired it with hoops as well as black shoes.

    

    Black sweatshirt

    This is a picture from one of her trips with Aly Goni as she sported a black sweatshirt and black trousers.

    