5 Times Jasmin Bhasin looked comfy and stylish in sweatshirts

1 / 6

Jasmin in sweatshirts

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most popular names in the Telly world. She has been part of many popular shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, and others. The actress became quite popular with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 14, where she fell in love with Aly Goni. She has a massive fan following. She is loved for her fashionable looks and charming smile. She looks gorgeous in both traditional and western outfits. She is fond of comfy fashion, and what is comfier than a snug sweatshirt. Here are few looks of the actress as she has sported sweatshirts.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram