5 Times Jasmin Bhasin looked snazzy in t-shirt dresses

Jasmin Bhasin has been winning hearts with her delightful style looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and after her stint in Bigg Boss 14, her fashion sense is always looked up to. The actress loves to share pictures of herself in both traditional and western outfits. Jasmin’s Punjabi girl look in her upcoming Punjabi movie was also loved by the fans. Jasmin is very fond of comfy T-shirt dresses and here are a few looks we must try this summer.
Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram
The actress has sported a sweatshirt style short dress. There are stylish prints in the sweatshirt.
Bigg Boss 14 fame looks delightful in the beautiful pink half sleeves and round neck t-shirt dress. Her hair is curled and she applied pink lipstick.
The actress looks sizzling in a white shirt style loose and short dress as she flaunts her toned legs.
Jasmin Bhasin sported a stylish black t-shirt dress, which she paired with white sneakers. Her hair is partially tied up in a bun and she looks stylish in the look.
Jasmin Bhasin looks party-ready in the shimmery navy blue t-shirt short dress with red lipstick and white sneakers. She captioned it as, “No one is you and that's your power.”
