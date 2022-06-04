5 Times Jasmin Bhasin looked snazzy in t-shirt dresses

Published on Jun 04, 2022 06:07 PM IST   |  1.9K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Jasmin T-shirt dresses

    Jasmin T-shirt dresses

    Jasmin Bhasin has been winning hearts with her delightful style looks. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and after her stint in Bigg Boss 14, her fashion sense is always looked up to. The actress loves to share pictures of herself in both traditional and western outfits. Jasmin’s Punjabi girl look in her upcoming Punjabi movie was also loved by the fans. Jasmin is very fond of comfy T-shirt dresses and here are a few looks we must try this summer.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Aesthetic look

    Aesthetic look

    The actress has sported a sweatshirt style short dress. There are stylish prints in the sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Baby pink dress

    Baby pink dress

    Bigg Boss 14 fame looks delightful in the beautiful pink half sleeves and round neck t-shirt dress. Her hair is curled and she applied pink lipstick.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

  • 4 / 6
    White Shirtdress

    White Shirtdress

    The actress looks sizzling in a white shirt style loose and short dress as she flaunts her toned legs.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Sporty look

    Sporty look

    Jasmin Bhasin sported a stylish black t-shirt dress, which she paired with white sneakers. Her hair is partially tied up in a bun and she looks stylish in the look.

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Glam look

    Glam look

    Jasmin Bhasin looks party-ready in the shimmery navy blue t-shirt short dress with red lipstick and white sneakers. She captioned it as, “No one is you and that's your power.”

    Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin instagram