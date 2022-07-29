5 Times Jasmin Bhasin proved her love for glossy outfits

1 / 6

Jasmin Bhasin in stunning outfits

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows. Jasmin has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. Jasmin has always managed to raise the temperature by dropping stunning pictures on her social media handle.

Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram