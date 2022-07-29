5 Times Jasmin Bhasin proved her love for glossy outfits

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most stylish actresses in the television industry, and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq and later starred in numerous shows. Jasmin has proved her mettle not only with her acting prowess but also with her style statements. Jasmin has always managed to raise the temperature by dropping stunning pictures on her social media handle.
Photo Credit : Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
And while Jasmin is a delight to watch onscreen, her fashion statements have also kept the audiences engaged. Here, Jasmin chose a white stunning short dress that is heavily embellished with pearls and has puffy sleeves.
Jasmin looks stunning in a thigh-high slit glittering golden dress. She donned a richly fringed dress with a gleaming finish.
The actress here flaunted her beautiful smile and looked gorgeous in a high-neck blue dress that has a thigh-high slit.
Jasmin looked fabulous like always in a pink sequined backless dress that has side cuts. To add more glam to her look, the actress opted for a sparkling purple eye shadow but kept her makeup subtle.
Keeping up the style quotient high, Jasmin opted for a silver one-shoulder shimmery outfit, and she looked like a bombshell. Considering her stylish attire, Jasmin donned heavy glamourous makeup, which perfectly complemented her look. She styled her hair open and paired her outfit with silver heels.