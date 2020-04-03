#MyCoronaStory
8 Times Jasmin Bhasin made our hearts skip a beat with her desi looks; Check PHOTOS

Jasmin Bhasin's style game is always known to be on point. From plain sarees to crop tops and more, Jasmin never fails to disappoint. As she continues to give us style goals, here's looking at her top 8 desi looks that made our hearts skip a beat.
2824 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Jasmin Bhasin's desi looks

    Jasmin Bhasin is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. Jasmin was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. She essayed the role of Nayantara in the same and impressed everyone with her acting. However, just a month ago, her character in the show came to an end and her fans were quite upset. Currently, she is creating a buzz as she opened up about her rumoured relationship with Punit Pathak. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin revealed that she is currently single and there's no truth in those dating rumours. She further added, "Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. You can pair me up with anybody but that's not a nice thing to do. I should also be comfortable to make male friends." Jasmin is one such celebrity who is very active on social media. The actress keeps sharing her stunning and mesmerising photos on Instagram. Her style game is always known to be on point. From plain sarees to crop tops and more, Jasmin never fails to disappoint. As she continues to give us style goals, here's looking at her top 8 desi looks that made our hearts skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress is looking breathtaking in this snap and her smile just adds more beauty to it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Ravishing as always

    This outfit is a perfect steal. We love how she rounded off her look with earrings and added gajra in her hair.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Simplicity at its best

    Jasmin is looking beyond beautiful in the sharara set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Desi look on point

    In case you're looking for some style inspiration, this is it!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    The ultimate desi queen

    We are totally in love with this look of the diva.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Slaying it

    The actress knows how to slay!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Saree look on point

    Yet again, Jasmin proved that there's ain't nobody like a desi girl.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

