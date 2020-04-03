8 Times Jasmin Bhasin made our hearts skip a beat with her desi looks; Check PHOTOS

1 / 8

Jasmin Bhasin's desi looks

Jasmin Bhasin is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. Jasmin was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. She essayed the role of Nayantara in the same and impressed everyone with her acting. However, just a month ago, her character in the show came to an end and her fans were quite upset. Currently, she is creating a buzz as she opened up about her rumoured relationship with Punit Pathak. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasmin revealed that she is currently single and there's no truth in those dating rumours. She further added, "Punit and I look good with each other, but the fact is that I look good with everyone. You can pair me up with anybody but that's not a nice thing to do. I should also be comfortable to make male friends." Jasmin is one such celebrity who is very active on social media. The actress keeps sharing her stunning and mesmerising photos on Instagram. Her style game is always known to be on point. From plain sarees to crop tops and more, Jasmin never fails to disappoint. As she continues to give us style goals, here's looking at her top 8 desi looks that made our hearts skip a beat.

Photo Credit : Instagram